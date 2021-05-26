JNU Alumni Raises Funds to Set up COVID Health Center

Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi, has expressed gratitude towards all its alumni for helping the varsity to upgrade its health center to a Covid-19 health center. JNU Vice-Chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar, on May 19, made an appeal to the alumni to contribute to the “JNU Alumni Endowment Fund”. He asked the former students to donate at least a day’s salary to help the institute fight the deadly virus. The University in a tweet stated that the administration is thankful to all its alumni for helping JNU to achieve its objective to provide good healthcare to its residents.

The varsity is further planning to upgrade the infrastructure to provide good healthcare to its students, staff, and faculty members amidst the pandemic. As per the official statement, the alumni have donated around Rs 48,000 to the JNU Alumni Endowment Fund within a week.

The University has also asked its former students to donate oxygen concentrators, oximeters, masks, sanitizers, and digital thermometers for the frontline workers. One of the former students, Santosh Prasad from batch 1995-2000 (Centre for Chinese and South-East Asian studies in the School of Language, Literature and Cultural Studies) has donated 5000 three-layer masks. He is the head of electronic manufacturing services named ‘Rashmi Rare Earth Limited’.

Meanwhile, JNU has extended the campus curfew till May 31 up to 5 am. This comes after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced to extend the lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. The Dr. BR Ambedkar Central Library inside the campus will also remain closed till 9 am on May 31. The campus residents have been instructed not to move within the JNU campus during the curfew timings and avoid social gatherings. Earlier, the curfew was supposed to end on May 24.

