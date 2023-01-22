JNU Begins MBA Admission via CAT 2023 Scores

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has started registrations for the MBA programme for 2023-24 academic session. Candidates can apply through CAT 2022 score at jnuee.jnu.ac.in. The last date to apply for JNU MBA admissions 2023 is March 15, 2023.

The selection of candidates will be done in two phases- shortlisting through CAT 2022 and group discussion/personal Interview round. The aspiring candidates must have obtained a valid score in the CAT 2022 to be eligible to apply for JNU Admission 2023.

JNU MBA 2023 application form: Steps to fill

Candidates can follow the steps given below to fill out the JNU MBA 2023 application form.

Step 1: Go to the official website – jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the online MBA admission link under ‘Admission’ section

Step 3: On the next page, visit the “Important links” section and click on the “MBA Program for the Session 2023-25”.

Step 4: Create a new user account and re-log in using the generated credentials to proceed further.

Step 5: Fill up the “JNU MBA 2023 application form” by entering the required details.

Step 6: Upload the necessary documents and cross-check the application form

Step 7: Proceed to pay the application fees and click on the “Confirm & Submit” button.

Step 8: Download the confirmation page and keep a copy of the JNU MBA 2023 application form for further use.

The registration fee for General/OBC candidates is Rs 2,000 and for the SC/ST/PwD candidates, it is Rs 1,000. The JNU MBA 2023 application fee will be paid online using a Debit/Credit card, Net banking, etc.

