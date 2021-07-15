JNU Campus Still Awaits Open Gates; Advisory for Students to Get Vaccinated

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration has decided to stay put on the decision to keep the campus closed to curb the further spread of the Covid-19. According to a circular dated July 13, the campus is facilitating several testing and vaccination camps within its vicinity. The circular contains an advisory for the students to get vaccinated, along with the list of centres.

The university is also waiting for confirmation from the government regarding setting up a COVID Care Centre on the premises. Since the advent of the pandemic, almost 600 people, including students, faculty, and staff, tested positive for Covid-19, and ten people have succumbed to the virus, the circular read.

Recently, the students of JNU demanded the administration to open the Dr BR Ambedkar Central Library. However, the varsity decided that the central library will remain closed.

Since March last year, the educational institutes are closed following the order of the DDMA and the government of NCT of Delhi. The circular published by the varsity has reiterated the clause of the order by the authorities mentioned above, which read, “All schools, colleges, educational/coaching institutes, etc, will remain closed. However, Online/distant learning shall continue and should be encouraged.”

The curriculum of the varsity has been delayed due to the ongoing pandemic. Due to this, the administration has assured students an extended period of stay in the hostel until the final semester exams are done. Earlier, students were supposed to surrender the hostels latest by May 31, each year.

The students who were admitted to the university in the academic year 2020-21 are yet to be confirmed. However, the circular mentions that as soon as the order from the government of NCT of Delhi allows re-opening of the campus, the students will be regularized and will be allotted hostel rooms and ID Cards.

