Home » News » education-career » JNU Student Groups Clashed, Masked Youth Seen Carrying Lathis Inside Campus | Watch
1-MIN READ

JNU Student Groups Clashed, Masked Youth Seen Carrying Lathis Inside Campus | Watch

By: Education and Careers Desk

Edited By: Shyna Kalra

News18.com

Last Updated: November 10, 2022, 19:36 IST

New Delhi, India

Youth incise campus carrying lathis

Delhi Police has reached the campus and claims to have been keeping a close watch on the incident.

A Group of youngsters was seen carrying sticks inside Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus. Two student groups have clashed in the varsity over a personal issue. Student groups have clashed and two youngsters have sustained physical injuries as a result of violence.

A senior police officer told PTI that there was a fight between two male students over a personal issue, following which their friends joined in. During the fight, two students sustained minor injuries.

The university was already witnessing protests over the MBA fee.

In Video | JNU students Clash

Delhi Police has reached the campus and claims to have been keeping a close watch on the incident. “We have not received any formal complaint yet in the matter. The fight was between two students and there is no political group involved. It is a matter of personal dispute between the duo,” police officials told media.

Earlier too clashes were observed at JNU camps when outsiders forcefully entered the campus and beat up students. Another case of violence was reported from JNU over serving non-veg food during Hindu festivals earlier this year.

first published:November 10, 2022, 19:28 IST
last updated:November 10, 2022, 19:36 IST