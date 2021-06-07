JNU Eases Restrictions, 50% Staff Allowed to Work From Campus

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has further extended its campus till June 14 up to 5 am due to the curfew in Delhi as a result of Covid-19 pandemic. However, in an official press release, the varsity has allowed a few activities within the university campus.

While 50 per cent of staff will be allowed to work from campus, the rest 50 per cent will have to work from home but should be available on the telephone or other electronic means of communication. They should also be readily available incase they are required on the campus. Further, the department heads will be preparing rosters for the staff.

All essential/emergency services to work with 100 per cent strength. Authorised shops are allowed to open on an odd-even basis from 10 am to 8 pm everyday. However, shops selling essential goods like educational books, stationary shops and fan shops will be allowed to open everyday. Standalone shops, essential or non essential, will be allowed to function everyday.

Shopkeepers will have to maintain all Covid-19 related rules and guidelines strictly including wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. Delivery of goods through e-commerce after production of valid Id card.

Among the restrictions put in place, marriages can’t be organised at public places/Community Centre, however, it may be organised in Court or at home with not more than 20 people’s participation.

The security branch shall ensure effective checking of movement of people and vehicles within the campus and whether the Covid-19 rules are being followed appropriately. Any employees, students or their family members who have tested positive for Covid-19 or are under home quarantine must inform the university authorities with supporting documents.

Further, the Dr BR Ambedkar Central Library will also remain closed strictly until further orders. This is the fourth time the campus curfew has been extended.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here