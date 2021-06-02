JNU Entrance Exam Deferred, Varsity to Adjust Academic Calendar: VC

Even as the students have escaped the class 12 board exams, they will still have to appear for college entrance exams. The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Delhi will continue to hold the entrance exam to fill seats to its colleges. The exam, however, will be deferred this year, the vice-chancellor of the university Mamidala Jagdesh Kumar said.

“We will conduct entrance exam whenever it is possible for students to write an exam, if the admissions at undergraduate level take place at later date, we will adjust the academic calendar without compromising academic rigor," said Kumar. He added that not just the university but the entire “Indian education system is capable of meeting thee challenges" post by the COVID-19 pandemic.

After the class 12 board exams have been canceled for CBSE and CISCE boards, there were concerns regarding how universities including DU and JNU will be holding their admissions. Commenting on the decision, the VC said, “the decision taken with regard to 12th standard exams is pragmatic and rational considering the fact that this COVID pandemic is once in a century occurrence. The health and safety of students are of paramount importance to all of us," said Mamidala Jagdesh Kumar, vice-chancellor, JNU.

Kumar also said that in universities were admissions are based on merit (marks scored by a student in class 12) or in the case where entrance tests can not be held, the varsities can devise appropriate procedure which is fair.

Meanwhile, Delhi University is yet to take a final call on how it will continue to hold its admissions. A meeting between the DU admission committee members is scheduled this week who will formalize new modalities. DU was considering holding admissions via entrance exam as well as class 12 marks.

