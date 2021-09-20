CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » education-career » JNU Entrance Exams 2021 Commences
JNU Entrance Exams 2021 Commences

JNUEE 2021 will conclude on September 23

JNUEE 2021 will conclude on September 23

The Jawaharlal Nehru University entrance exams for admission commenced from Monday across 114 cities, its VC M Jagadesh Kumar said. The entrance exams will be held till September 23.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University entrance exams (JNUEE) 2021 for admission commenced from Monday across 114 cities, its VC M Jagadesh Kumar said. The entrance exams will be held till September 23.

“JNU Entrance Examination (JNUEE) conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) has started today across the country in 114 cities and 248 centres. Best wishes to the candidates appearing in JNUEE 2021,” Kumar said in a tweet. For programmes requiring viva, the process will be held online.

first published:September 20, 2021, 16:39 IST