JNU Extends Campus Curfew Till May 17, Strict Measures Put into Place

On Sunday, Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal has extended the lockdown by seven days in the national capital to curb the spread of coronavirus. Following the same, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) released an official notification on Monday regarding the extension of the campus curfew till May 17, 2021.

“The curfew on the movement of persons (as stipulated in the earlier orders) will be extended in the university premises till 5 am on 17.05.21 (Monday) or further orders, whichever will be earlier," JNU said in its official statement. The Dr. B R Ambedkar Central Library will also remain closed strictly from 10 am on Monday to 9 am on May 17.

The varsity has also put restrictions on marriage ceremonies at public places or the community center inside the campus. However, it can be organised in court or at home with not more than 20 people. “The movement for the said purpose shall be allowed with the production of a soft or hard copy of marriage card," the varsity stated.

JNU has asked the security branch to ensure effective checking of movement of persons or vehicles inside the university premises. Employees and their family members or students who have been tested Covid-19 positive or are in home quarantine are asked to immediately inform the concerned authority with supporting documents. Anyone found violating the aforesaid instructions will be proceeded against as per the provisions of section 51 to 60 of Disaster Management Act, 2005, Section 188 of IPC, and other applicable laws.

Those who are residing inside the varsity campus are asked not to move unnecessarily in the premises during curfew timings. The first order to implement the lockdown inside the JNU campus was published on April 19.

JNU has also issued a set of helpline numbers of the health center, security control room, and ambulance service for emergencies. One can contact the University Health Centre: 011-26741636, 011-26704766, and 011-26704700 from 9 pm to 8 am.

