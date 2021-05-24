JNU Extends Campus Curfew till May 31 due to Covid-19

The ongoing curfew in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus has been extended till May 31 up to 5 am. The varsity issued the order on May 23. It is in line with the extension of the lockdown announced by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the state to curb the spread of Covid-19. The Dr. BR Ambedkar Central Library will also remain closed strictly till 9 am on May 31. The campus residents have been instructed by the varsity not to move within the JNU campus during the curfew timings.

The earlier curfew imposed by JNU was scheduled to end on May 24. The campus is under curfew since April 19 due to Covid-19 pandemic. “The curfew on movements of persons (as stipulated in the earlier orders) will be extended in the University premises till 05.00 A.M. on 31.05.2021 (Monday) or further orders whichever will be earlier,” JNU said in an official order dated May 23, 2021.

During the curfew, the gates of the university campus will remain closed except for emergency movement. However, scholars, faculty and their family members getting married will be allowed to move with some restrictions.

During the lockdown, marriages can’t be organised at public places/Community Centre, however, it may be organized in Court or at home with maximum 20 people’s participation.

For marriage purposes, the movement of persons will be allowed with the production of soft or hard copy of marriage card. Other arrangements like DJ, tentage, catering will not be allowed for the marriage ceremony.

JNU has asked the security branch to ensure COVID appropriate behavior and effective checking of movement of persons and vehicles. Curfew violators shall face the section 51 to 60 of Disaster Management Act, 2005, Section 188 of IPC and other applicable laws, JNU said.

In order to upgrade health infrastructure at the campus to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, JNU recently urged its former students to contribute to the ‘JNU Alumni Endowment Fund’.

