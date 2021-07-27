JNU Extends Covid-19 Related Restrictions till August 9

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has extended its Covid-19 related restrictions till August 9. Due to the coronavirus situation, the BR Ambedkar central library will remain closed till further orders. All officers and staff members, however, have now been asked to report to their respective offices on a regular basis from July 26.

Shops in the shopping complex, Tapti, Poorva, and Purvanchal complex along with standalone and individual shops will now be functional between 10 am and 8 pm. Canteens too have been granted permission to operate within the same time period. The canteens will have to ensure that they are only running on a 50 per cent capacity.

The university has urged all shopkeepers and staff working in the canteen to adhere to all coronavirus protocol and continue wearing masks throughout. Sports complexes will be allowed to reopen on the condition that they will follow coronavirus appropriate behaviour that includes practising social distancing, wearing masks at all times, constantly using sanitiser etc.

Those students and employees whose family members have tested positive or are under home quarantine will have to inform the security or the administration about it. They will also need to submit relevant documents regarding it at the earliest. Those who are staying on the campus premises have been advised to not step until necessary.

Any person who violates any of the directions issued by the university with regard to COVID-19 will be liable for charges under sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, Section 188 of IPC and other applicable laws.

