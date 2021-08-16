JNU Extends COVID-19 Restrictions on Campus till August 23

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has once again extended the Covid-19 restrictions inside the campus till August 23. The varsity has released the list of restricted activities and other guidelines on the official portal.

All officers and staff are allowed to attend their offices on a regular basis from August 9 to August 23. Dr B.R. Ambedkar Central Library will also remain closed till further orders.

JNU, in its official statement, said that all the prohibited activities have been extended, except for essential services, as an emergency measure for the well-being and safety of people. The security branch of JNU has been instructed to ensure effective checking of movement of persons and vehicles on the campus.

Shops of shopping complex, Tapti, Paschimabad, Poorvanchal complex, as well as standalone (single) shops and single shops of residential areas, are allowed to open between 10 am and 8 pm on all days without any distinction of essential and nonessential goods/ services.

All canteens are also allowed to open with 50 per cent of the seating capacity between 8 am and 10 pm. However, they are instructed to ensure strict adherence to the prescribed guidelines such as wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, regular hand washing, and use of sanitiser.

Spitting and consumption of liquor, pan, gutkha, tobacco have been prohibited. The violation of the guidelines and instructions will be dealt with strictly as per the order.

The sports complex will be open with strict adherence to COVID-appropriate behaviour. Delivery of all types of goods through e-commerce platforms is allowed on the production of valid ID cards by the delivery agents. The e-rickshaw facility inside the campus is allowed but with two passengers per vehicle only.

The wedding functions which were restricted earlier, are now allowed at the community centre of the university with a ceiling of 100 people. Funeral/ last rites and any other social gatherings have a cap of 100 people

