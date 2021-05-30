JNU Further Extends Campus Curfew up to June 7

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has further extended its campus till June 7 up to 5 am, as per an order issued on May 30. This is the third time the campus curfew has been extended. The reason behind the curfew is to curb the spread of Covid-19.

In accordance with the campus curfew at JNU, the Dr BR Ambedkar Central Library will also remain closed strictly till 9 am up to June 7. In an official press release, the varsity has instructed campus residents not to move within the JNU campus during the curfew timings. The gates of the university campus will remain closed except for emergency movement.

During the lockdown, marriages can’t be organised at public places/Community Centre, however, it may be organised in Court or at home with maximum 20 people’s participation.

JNU has asked the security branch to keep a check on the movement of persons and vehicles in the campus. Curfew violators shall face the section 51 to 60 of Disaster Management Act, 2005, Section 188 of IPC and other applicable laws, JNU said.

JNU has also set up a Covid-19 health center and had made an appeal to the alumni to contribute to the “JNU Alumni Endowment Fund” for the same. He asked the former students to donate at least a day’s salary to help the institute fight the deadly virus. As per the official statement, the alumni have donated around Rs 48,000 to the JNU Alumni Endowment Fund within a week.

The varsity in a tweet thanked all the alumni for the donation. “JNU administration remains thankful to all its alumni for making their alma mater proud, and helping JNU to achieve its objective to provide good healthcare to its residents," read the tweet.

