JNU Holds Event to Celebrate Gita Jayanti in Collaboration With ISKCON 

In a first for the varsity, Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) celebrated Gita Jayanti in collaboration with the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) at its Convention Centre on Saturday.

The even was was attended by more than 500 participants from across the city and saw an overwhelming turn out, mostly by JNU students, which, a press release stated is “a shift from the general trend of public gathering and protest in JNU".

“For the first time students participated enthusiastically and danced to the tune of fusion kirtan sung by the ISKCON devotees. Motivational talk by His Grace Amog Leela Prabhuji kept the audience spellbound by the oratory and teaching of Bhagavad Gita," the press statement said.

It was a university level program organised under the guidance of JNU Vice Chancellor Prof Santishree D Pandit.

The event kicked off with the deliberation of Shri Shankaranandaji, National Jt. Organising Secretary of Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal, on the teachings of karma in Srimad Bhagavad Gita, the statement read.

“Other speakers in the inaugural session were His Grace Rishi Kumar Prabhuji, Vice President of ISKCON Delhi, and Shri Kapil Khanna, President of VHP Delhi Prant. Prof. Satish Garkoti, Rector of JNU presided over the function," the statement added.

There were panel discussions on different sampradaya readings of Gita, followed by reading and application of Gita in modern life, science and politics, it said.

Apart from JNU faculties, those from the University of Delhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya, and several traditional institutions of philosophy also participated in the day-long event.

