JNU MBA Admissions Begin: Here's All You Need to Know

The Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management and Entrepreneurship (ABVSME) at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has started the admissions process for the Masters of Business Administration programme. Those willing to apply for JNU MBA admission 2021 can visit the official portal jnuee.jnu.ac.in to complete the application. The last date to complete the registration is June 30.

Candidates must submit their applications within the closure date. The admission to the third batch of the ABVSME MBA programme will be given on the basis of the Common Aptitude Test 2020 score.

JNU MBA Admissions 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Open any internet browser and type the official web address of the JNU portal jnuee.jnu.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the MBA registration link

Step 3: Now read the instructions carefully and proceed to the JNU MBA admission form

Step 4: Note down system generated application number and password

Step 5: Re-login with the registered credentials to complete the Application Form

Step 6: Upload scanned images of your recent photograph, signature, caste/PwD certificate, graduation mark sheet, and CAT/GMAT score certificate.

Step 7: Pay the application fee through any payment gateway options and take a printout of the filled application form.

JNU MBA admissions 2021: Fee

The application fee for the unreserved category is Rs 2000 and for the reserved category, it’s RS 1000.

Applicants must submit their CAT 2020 registration number and score in the admission form. The shortlisting of candidates for group discussion and personal interview will be done on the basis of the CAT 2020 score. The final merit list will be prepared by giving 70 per cent weightage to CAT score, 10 per cent to GD and 20 per cent to PI.

JNU MBA admission 2021: Who can apply

Candidates who have completed a bachelor’s degree or equivalent from any recognized university with at least 50 per cent marks are eligible to apply. SC/ST/PwD candidates need to have at least 45 per cent marks in their qualifying examination.

