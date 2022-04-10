JNU Student Unions Tussle Over Veg, Non Veg Food During Navaratri, Ramazan Celebrations

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students union have created an uproar over eating and serving non-vegetarian food during Navratra Puja in the varsity canteen. There has been a clash between the Left wing and the ABVP students union inside the varsity. While Left wing students have accused ABVP of stopping them from eating non-vegetarian food. The later has said they were prevented from worshiping in the hostel during Ram Navami puja.

A complaint has been raised to the JNU administration and the local police. The varsity administration has started investigating the matter.

The students of the Left wing have alleged that the ABVP are displaying their hate politics and divisive agenda and has created a violent atmosphere in the Kaveri hostel today. They forced the mess committee to change the dinner menu and exclude non-vegetarian items common to all the students, said the Left wing. The menu has both vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items and students are allowed to choose as per their wish.

The Left wing students said that JNU and its hostels are inclusive places for all and not for any particular section. Students from different physical, social and cultural backgrounds have various food preferences and that must be respected.

This act of ABVP reflects their exclusionary politics and right-wing Hindutva policies to establish hegemony in democratic and secular places like JNU, the Left wing said. The students will not succumb to such divisive moves and we will continue to fight against these recurring incidents that threaten the inclusivity of the campus, it added.

Meanwhile, the ABVP has said that the Ram Navami pooja was supposed to start at 3.30 pm, but due to the ruckus created by leftists it could only start at 5 pm. “The university witnessed a peaceful simultaneous celebration of Iftaar and Ram Navami. This simultaneous celebration once again established the fact that JNU represents a microcosm of Bharat where different identities coexist peacefully. The Leftists however, do not digest this fact. Neither in the country, nor in the campus. As they plan to break the country, here also they planned to create a ruckus among students by throwing the issue of ‘Non Vegetarian Food’," it said.

