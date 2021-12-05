CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss15#KatrinaKaif-VickyKaushal#Coronavirus#IPL#Movies
Home » News » education-career » JNU Students Allegedly Screen 'Ram Ke Naam' Despite Warning from Varsity
1-MIN READ

JNU Students Allegedly Screen 'Ram Ke Naam' Despite Warning from Varsity

JNU has asked the students union to cancel the screening of the documentary, 'Ram Ke Naam' on campus.

JNU has asked the students union to cancel the screening of the documentary, 'Ram Ke Naam' on campus.

JNU has said that no prior permission has been taken by the JNUSU from the university of administration and said strict action will be taken if the screening is not cancelled.

Education and Careers Desk

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration has asked JNUSU the students union to cancel the screening of the documentary, ‘Ram Ke Naam’ on campus. The students union scheduled the screening at the JNUSU office building, TEFLAS.

In a circular, JNU stated, “No prior permission for this event has been taken from the JNU Administration. This is to emphasise that such an unauthorized activity may disturb communal harmony and peaceful environment of the university campus." The circular also said “strict disciplinary action as per the University rules may be initiated" will be taken if the screening is not cancelled.

Also read| Clashes Between JNUSU, ABVP in the University Campus; Several Injured; FIRs Lodged

Meanwhile, taking to social media, JNUSU’s last president, Aishe Ghosh said, “Ram Ke Naam shows the truth, what is BJP doing in this country and how communal hatred is spread in this secular country by the right-wing fundamentalists."

RELATED NEWS

“Secondly, the JNUSU office belongs to the JNU students’ community and not the ADMINISTRATION. So why should we seek permission from them?

The JNUSU will not back out at any cost. This screening will happen and we request JNU students’ community to participate in huge numbers at 9 PM, Teflas for watching this documentary," the Facebook post read.

Also read| Navjot Singh Siddhu Joins Guest Teachers Protest in Delhi Demanding Full-time Job, Salary Raise

“Ram ke Naam shows the truth, what is BJP doing in this country and how communal hatred is spread in this secular country by the right wing fundamentalists," wrote Ghosh.

The JNSU added that the film in question has been awarded the National Award for Best Documentary in 1992 and aired on national television for its advocacy of secularism and exposure to communalism. “It is ironic that the pretext of this request by the JNU administration has been that the screening may disturb the peace and communal harmony on the campus. The film in question has been awarded the National Award for Documentary Filmmaking and has been aired on national television for its advocacy of secularism and exposure of communalism…" JNUSU said in a statement, reported Hindustan Times.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Education and Careers Desk A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses and information on college and school admissions, board and competitive exams, career options, topper interviews, job notifications, latest in the ed-tech space and hiring trends.
Tags
first published:December 05, 2021, 15:59 IST