JNU Students Allegedly Screen 'Ram Ke Naam' Despite Warning from Varsity

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration has asked JNUSU the students union to cancel the screening of the documentary, ‘Ram Ke Naam’ on campus. The students union scheduled the screening at the JNUSU office building, TEFLAS.

In a circular, JNU stated, “No prior permission for this event has been taken from the JNU Administration. This is to emphasise that such an unauthorized activity may disturb communal harmony and peaceful environment of the university campus." The circular also said “strict disciplinary action as per the University rules may be initiated" will be taken if the screening is not cancelled.

Meanwhile, taking to social media, JNUSU’s last president, Aishe Ghosh said, “Ram Ke Naam shows the truth, what is BJP doing in this country and how communal hatred is spread in this secular country by the right-wing fundamentalists."

“Secondly, the JNUSU office belongs to the JNU students’ community and not the ADMINISTRATION. So why should we seek permission from them?

The JNUSU will not back out at any cost. This screening will happen and we request JNU students’ community to participate in huge numbers at 9 PM, Teflas for watching this documentary," the Facebook post read.

The JNSU added that the film in question has been awarded the National Award for Best Documentary in 1992 and aired on national television for its advocacy of secularism and exposure to communalism. “It is ironic that the pretext of this request by the JNU administration has been that the screening may disturb the peace and communal harmony on the campus. The film in question has been awarded the National Award for Documentary Filmmaking and has been aired on national television for its advocacy of secularism and exposure of communalism…" JNUSU said in a statement, reported Hindustan Times.

