JNU to Hold Convocation Ceremony for PhD Students Today in Virtual Mode

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will be hosting its fifth convocation today on September 30. Due to the ongoing covid-19 pandemic, the convocation will be held virtually. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will be the chief guest of the event.

The ceremony will be held for all eligible PhD students of the varsity. Those who have defended or would be defending their PhD viva voce exam between October 16, 2020 and September 15, 2021, and have not been issued the original PhD degrees, will be conferred degrees at the event.

All eligible PhD students were asked to register for the convocation at the official portal of JNU — jnu.ac.in/convocation by making a payment of Rs 800 as the registration fee.

All deans of schools and chairpersons of centres and special centres and respective supervisors of the awardees had shared a list of eligible PhD students along with the names of their supervisors, date of viva voce, and title of doctoral theses.

“There is tremendous excitement about the coming convocation on September 30, although it will have to be held in virtual mode. Registration for the 5th convocation has been opened and the graduands can get registered on the JNU webpage," the university told news agency PTI.

