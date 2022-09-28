Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Wednesday began the registration process for admission to its undergraduate programmes through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). Candidates can apply for undergraduate programmes at the university through the official website of JNUEE – jnu.ac.in.

This year the university has opted for CUET for admission to undergraduate programmes. Admissions to BA (Hons.) in Foreign Languages, BSc-MSc Integrated Programme in Ayurveda Biology and Certificate of Proficiency Programmes of Jawaharlal Nehru University for the Academic Year 2022-23 are being done through CUET (UG) 2022.

JNU Admission 2022: How to Apply

Upon visiting the website, one needs to click on the link about applications for BA programmes. That will open a portal where candidates can log in with their CUET-UG application number and date of birth as password.

Step 1- Fill out the online application with personal details

Step 2- Fill out the online application with Qualification Details

Step 3- Upload scanned images of the photograph and signature

Step 4- Pay the fee through the online payment mode

JNU Admission 2022: Registration fee

The registration fee for candidates belonging to the general category, economically weaker section and OBC is ₹250 and ₹100 for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Persons with Disabilities. Foreign nationals will have to pay ₹2,392 for registration.

JNU is among the last central universities in the city that have opened its registration process for admission to undergraduate programs. While Jamia Millia Islamia started the registration process last month, Delhi University launched its admission portal on September 12. The result of the debut edition of the CUET for undergraduate admissions was declared by the National Testing Agency earlier this month.

The result of the debut edition of the CUET for undergraduate admissions was declared by the National Testing Agency earlier this month. Until CUET, JNU admissions were handled by the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination, or JNUEE. The university will make admission decisions based on CUET results.

