JNU Urges Former Students to Donate for COVID-19 Fight

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Wednesday, May 19, urged its former students to contribute to the ‘JNU Alumni Endowment Fund’ for upgrading health infrastructure at the campus to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a letter put out on Twitter, the University’s Vice Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar said that like the rest of Delhi, JNU campus, which houses more than 20,000 residents, has also been “adversely affected" by the pandemic that has unfortunately claimed some lives in the university.

Informing about the recently constituted COVID Response Team (CRT) to contain the spread of coronavirus inside the campus, VC Kumar said the university administration is planning to upgrade the existing health infrastructure of JNU by developing a COVID-19 facility for the affected residents.

He added that the varsity is planning to develop “a well-equipped COVID Health Centre", which in turn requires considerable amount of financial support. Asking the former students to help their alma mater in the hour of crisis, the VC called out all the alumni to make their donation to ‘JNU Alumni Endowment Fund’ which was setup in February 2020 after a meeting with the Executive Council of JNU.

“Your contribution to JNU in any form, a one day salary or larger amounts, will make a difference in helping us fight this pandemic," the VC said in the letter, while adding that donation of oxygen concentrators, masks, sanitisers, oximeters will also help the frontline workers at the campus.

Underlining the importance of alumni funds, VC Kumar said that higher educational institutions, around the globe, “benefit a great deal from contributions received from their alumni."

Meanwhile, JNU has extended its campus curfew till May 24 up to 5 am. The varsity said in an official stated that the movement of people within the campus be restricted and everyone will be require to follow social distancing guidelines. The Dr. B R Ambedkar Central Library will also remain shut till May 17 due to the curfew.

