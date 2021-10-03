JNU VC Being Considered as IIT Delhi Director, Fresh Applications Invited for His Post

After nearly a year, the Ministry of Education has issued a re-advertisement for the post of Vice-Chancellor at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). As per the official notice, the fresh application has been invited for a ‘wider selection of choice’. Candidates can apply by October 11 up till 5.30 pm.

Prof M Jagadesh Kumar whose tenure ended on January 26 has been allowed to continue until his successor is picked out. The first advertisement for the appointment of JNU VC was initially published on October 24, 2020. A three-member search panel was constituted Those who have applied previously need not apply again, as per the official recruitment notice. Prof Kumar is also one of the top contenders for the next IIT Delhi director.

“However, in order to have a wider choice for selection, the applications in the prescribed proforma are invited from eligible persons…Those who have applied earlier are not required to apply again. The eligible candidates need to apply by 11th October 2021 till 05.30 pm," the official notice reads.

As per the official notice, to be eligible for the post, one must be a “distinguished academician, with a minimum of 10 years’ of experience as Professor in a University or 10 years’ of experience in a reputed research and/or academic administrative organisation with proof of having demonstrated academic leadership."

Meanwhile, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers Association (JNUTA) said the re-advertisement “speaks volumes of not just its inefficiency but its active connivance in systematically destroying the university," adding that it offers a pretext for the continuation of Prof Kumar for an indefinite period “allowing him the opportunity to further erode the university’s autonomy."

“The Ministry’s directive of 6th March 2020 (F.No. 52-4/2019, CU.III) that forbids all in-charge Vice Chancellors of Central Universities to “refrain from taking policy decisions including recruitments”, has not dissuaded Prof. Jagadesh Kumar from following his own norms. He continues to function autocratically, displaying scant regard for the Statutes of the University that he governs," JNUTA wrote.

