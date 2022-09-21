JNU VC Meets UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar to Discuss Varsity Issues

JNU Vice Chancellor Prof. Santishree D. Pandit on Tuesday met University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Prof. M. Jagadesh Kumar in order to expedite several pending issues of the University.

During the course of the meeting various matters pertaining to the faculty, staff and students of the University.

Extension of deadline for CAS application, duration of the various fellowships grants, five non compounded increments to the faculty for Ph.D., long pending cases of release of pensionery benefits, release of grants under different heads etc were discussed in detail, according to a press note by the JNU Registrar.

The Chairman has assured to positively look into the pending matters of JNU at the earliest. The University looks forward to engaging with the higher authorities like UGC more closely for an effective resolution of the pending issues, the press note said.

Jagadesh Kumar also served as Vice Chancellor of the JNU between January 2016-February 2022.

