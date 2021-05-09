JNU Winter Semester 2021 Registrations Put on Hold Due to Covid-19

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has announced to put the registration for Winter Semester on hold till May 16 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The matter will be reviewed again in mid-May before finalizing the new dates, the JNU administration informed all deans and professors in a special notification.

Schools, centers, and special centers will continue with online classes in the meanwhile. The notification read that for students whose “end semester examinations have been completed may like to continue with online teaching for the next semester in respect of these students pending registration, which can be completed later on the improvement of the situation."

JNU has put on hold the Winter Semester registration process for the second time. The university had earlier stated that it will start the application process on May 8.

Meanwhile, in a recent circular, JNU has issued guidelines regarding the administration of the COVID vaccine to its CGHS beneficiaries. The circular dated May 7 to Vice Chancellors/Rectors, Dean, C.M.O. (SAG), Health Centre and Director of CIS, it informed that the CGHS beneficiaries may register themselves on the CoWin app for Covid-19 vaccination.

The university has asked beneficiaries to follow the guidelines as stated by the government. It also said that after registering, one can refer the name of the CVC

(Covid Vaccination Centre) where they would like to avail the vaccination. It has also issued a step-by-step guideline for the registration of the vaccine.

