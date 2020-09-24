JNUEE 2020 Admit Card Released on jnuexams.nta.nic.in, Exams from October 5 Onwards

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) entrance exam., Students who have successfully submitted the JNUEE 2020 application form can download their admit card by using application number and date of birth jnuexams.nta.nic.in/WebInfo/Public/Home.

NTA will conduct the JNUEE 2020 exam to offer admission to various Masters and PhD programs. The exam is scheduled from October 5 to 8 at multiple centres across the country. Candidates must keep the admit card safely as it is mandatory to carry JNUEE 2020 hall ticket along with a valid photo ID to the exam centre. JNUEE 2020 admit card will contain important details like exam centre name, exam time, exam duration, student’s roll number and exam instructions etc. One must read and follow the exam instructions mentioned in JNUEE admit card.

JNUEE admit card 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website jnuexams.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Tap on the JNUEE admit card 2020 link

Step 3: Enter your application number and date of birth

Step 4: JNUEE 2020 admit card can now be downloaded

Candidates can also download JNUEE 2020 admit card directly by clicking on https://testservices.nic.in/examsys/DownloadAdmitCard/LoginDOB.aspx?enc=Ei4cajBkK1gZSfgr53ImFWY98UUAfN5xYLEmNtNDYAFyU0DMl1iI/uo2AIKGYBOh

JNU has also released the JNUEE 2020 schedule for all the programmes. Students can go through the exam schedule on the official website. The link for official notification regarding the exam schedule is also provided here.

https://jnuexams.nta.nic.in/Webinfo/Handler/FileHandler.ashx?i=File&ii=705&iii=Y

Only those who will qualify the JNUEE will be called for further admission process. JNUEE 2020 was earlier scheduled to be conducted in 2nd week of May but got delayed due to COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

The JNUEE 2020 will be of 3 hours. NTA will conduct the JNUEE 2020 in two shifts from 9 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 6 p.m. The JNU entrance exam will be conducted by following all the safety guidelines and social distancing norms. Candidates are advised to visit the official website for more updates.