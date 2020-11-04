JNUEE 2020: JNU Entrance Exam Results to be Declared Soon at nta.ac.in

JNUEE 2020 Results are all set to be declared soon. The National Test Agency (NTA) will announce the results of Jawaharlal Nehru University 2020 Entrance Examinations in coming days. Those candidates who appeared for the JNU Entrance Exam 2020 can check the results at ntajnu.ac.in.

The JNU entrance exam result 2020 contains details including candidate’s marks and the qualifying status. The result of Jawaharlal Nehru University 2020 Entrance Examinations will be released in a scorecard format.

Follow these steps to check the Jawaharlal Nehru University 2020 Entrance Examinations results -

Step 1: Visit at nta.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the option that reads ‘Search by Application Number’ or ‘Search by Registration Number’

Step 3: Choose the ‘Programme of Study’ from the drop-down menu given

Step 4: Select the ‘field of study’

Step 5: On a new page, key in the Application and/or Registration Number and hit the search button

Step 6: Your JNU entrance exam result 2020 will appear in a list format. The candidates will have to search their name in the list. This list will have marks and rank scored by the candidate

Earlier, Jawaharlal Nehru University had released the answer key for JNU Entrance Exam 2020. The candidates who had appeared for the exam can access the JNUEE 2020 answer key on the university’s official website at jnuexams.nta.nic.in.

In order to access the JNUEE 2020 answer key, the candidate will have to login using their credentials. The JNUEE 2020 answer key has been released in PDF format. This has been done for all the subjects.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University 2020 Entrance Examinations 2020, for admission in undergraduate, postgraduate and Ph.D programmes was conducted by the NTA in October. The entrance test for undergraduate programme was held on October 6, and the same for postgraduate programmes was held between October 5 and October 8.