JNUEE 2021 Answer Key Released, Here's How to Raise Objection

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) 2021 answer key along with the question papers on its official website — jnuexams.nta.nic.in. The examinees can check the JNUEE answer key by using their registered registration number and password or date of birth.

The candidates can match their answers with the answer key and calculate their probable score. They can also challenge the answer key by paying a fee of Rs. 200. This facility is available from October 11 to 12, up to 7 pm.

JNUEE 2021 answer key: How to raise objections

Step 1: Open the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) 2020 official website through any internet browser

Step 2: On the homepage, tap on the link to display JNUEE 2021 answer key

Step 3: Log in to the portal by using your JNUEE application number and password, or by application number and date of birth

Step 4: JNUEE 2020 answer key will be opened on your screen. Match your responses with the answer keys

Step 5: If you found any discrepancy in the answer keys and want to raise objections, click on the challenge answer key tab

Step 6: Enter the question number, paper code, and other required details

Step 7: Upload the supporting documents and proceed to pay the processing fee

Step 8: Once the payment is done, keep a copy of the same for future reference

If any objections will be found correct after being reviewed by the subject experts, the benefit of marking will be given to only those candidates who have attempted the question, says the official statement. Based on the objections raised, NTA will release the JNUEE 2021 final answer key and the result. No objections will be entertained once the JNUEE 2021 result will be declared.

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If foundcorrect, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final and no further communication will be entertained," NTA said in an official notice.

The JNUEE 2021 is a computer-based test (CBT) that was conducted from September 20 to 23 at multiple centres across the country for admission to various programmes offered by the university including undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), MPhil, PhD, and other integrated programmes.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.