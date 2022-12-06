JNUEE 2022 Admit Card Out at jnuexams.nta.ac.in, Check How to Download

The admit cards for Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Exam 2022 (JNUEE 2022) for PhD admissions were released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on December 5. Candidates who have registered to appear for the exam can download the hall ticket from NTA’s official website at jnuexams.nta.ac.in.

Candidates who registered for the exam can access the JNUEE hall ticket 2022 once they have logged in to the official portal. An option for logging in through application number, password, or date of birth will be provided to the candidates. According to the official schedule, the entrance exam is slated to be conducted on December 7,8,9, and 10 at various centres across the country in CBT mode.

JNUEE 2022 Admit Card: Steps to download

Step 1: Go to the official website- jnuexams.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: On the home page, an admit card download link will appear, click on that.

Step 3: Fill in your credentials like your application number or date of birth to log in.

Step 4: Download the hall ticket and save it for future reference.

Students are advised to preserve a copy of their JNUEE admit card in good condition for future reference as it will not be sent by post. Candidates must ensure to carry their JNUEE Admit card to the exam centre on the day of the examination as it is an essential document.

If anyone forgets to take their hall ticket to the examination hall, then s/he will not be allowed to take the test. In case you are facing any difficulty while downloading the admit card or if there is any discrepancy in the details that are there in your admit card, contact the NTA help desk. Contact details for the NTA help desk: 011-40759000, jnu@nta.ac.in.

