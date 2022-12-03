JNUEE 2022 Exam City Link out at jnuexams.nta.ac.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had released the intimation slip for the test city of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) 2022. It can be checked and downloaded using the application number and password, date of birth on the website jnuexams.nta.ac.in.

For the academic year 2022–2023, NTA will hold the JNUEE 2022 between December 7 and 10. This exam is for admission to JNU’s PhD programme. The field(s) of study, the date, and the assigned city are all included on each candidate’s city intimation slip.

The entrance exam will be administered using computer-based testing (CBT) at designated centres across India. The three-hour exam will consist of multiple-choice questions in English medium only. The exam will be split into two sessions, with the first session spanning from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and the second from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

For every right response, candidates will receive one mark, meanwhile, wrong responses will not receive any negative marking. Details like the candidate’s name, roll number, exam time, exam location, shift timing, etc. will be included on the JNUEE admit card which will be made available for download on the NTA’s official website in due time.

JNUEE exam city slip : How to Download

Step 1: Go to jnuexams.nta.ac.in the official website of JNUEE.

Step 2: Click on the link - JNUEE 2022 exam city intimation slip.

Step 3: Login using credentials such as application number and birthdate.

Step 4: The exam city slip for the JNUEE 2022 exam will show up on the screen.

Step 5: Take a printout of the exam city slip after downloading it for further use.

The JNUEE is a national-level entrance test for JNU’s doctoral programmes. A viva voce is scheduled for applicants. The CBT score receives a 70 per cent weightage in the final merit list, whereas the viva voce receives a 30 per cent weightage. There is no upper age limit for applying to JNUEE.

