JNUEE PG 2020 Results: JNU Release Rank List for MA, MSc, MCA Programmes at jnu.ac.in; Details

Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) PG 2020 results have been declared on the official website of the Jawaharlal Nehru University at jnu.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for JNUEE 2020 for post-graduation courses can check their result by using JNUEE 2020 registration number and date of birth. Those who qualify the JNUEE 2020 will be offered admission to various Masters and Postgraduate programs for the 2020-21 session.

The National Testing Agency conducts JNUEE every year on behalf of JNU to offer admission to various bachelor, masters and Ph.D degree programmes. JNUEE 2020 for masters programmes was conducted from October 4 to 8 in CBT ( Computer-based test) mode.

JNUEE Results PG 2020: How to check

2. On the home page, go to the admission column and click on the link which reads, ‘Declaration of results for Master’s program 2020-21’

3. A new page will open. Here, click on the link for MA/M.Sc/MCA results link

4. Again, you will be redirected to a new page, enter your JNUEE 2020 registration number and date of birth and submit

5. JNUEE 2020 result will be displayed. Download a copy of it

JNU has also released the MA, MSc and MCA Cut offs along with the JNUEE 2020 PG results. Candidates can check the JNUEE 2020 cut-offs and know whether they are eligible for further admission process or not. To check the JNUEE 2020 cut-offs, candidates will have to follow the following steps.

1. Candidates will have to click on the same link as JNUEE 2020, available on the homepage of the official website of JNU.

2. A new page will open, click on the link which reads ‘MA/M.Sc/MCA cut-offs’.

3. JNUEE 2020 category wise cut-offs list for each programme will be displayed. Check the cut-offs according to the category and the course you applied for.

Click on the link to check the JNUEE 2020 cut-offs directly

The varsity will release the instruction regarding further admission process subsequently on their official website jnu.ac.in. Candidates are requested to keep visiting the website.