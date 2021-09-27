JNUTH, Andhra University Postpones Exams Amid Heavy Rains

In the wake of the heavy rainfall alert due to Cyclone Gulab, the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNUTH) has postponed all the exams that were scheduled to be held today, September 27. However, the remaining exams will be held as per schedule from September 28.

The Btech, BPharm, PharmD and PharmD (PB) regular and supplementary exams have been postponed, in an early morning notice by the university. The new exam dates will be notified soon.

In a circular issued by the JNTUH Registrar Dr M Manzoor Hussain, he wrote “in view of bad weather conditions and heavy rains and also considering the requests received from various rural college Principals, the B.Tech/B.Pharm./Pharm.D/Pharm.D(PB) Regular and Supplementary Examinations of the University scheduled on September 27 have been postponed and the rescheduled date will be announced soon”.

Andhra University, Visakhapatnam has also postponed exams. In an official notice, it stated that the exams will now be held from October 1 to 8 for all undergraduate, postgraduate, and professional courses. While the BTech and BArch exams will be held on October 6, MSc Applied Chemistry and MEd will be on October 1, and BPharmacy on October 8.

