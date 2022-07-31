JNV 11th Admissions Begin: How to Apply?

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has commenced the JNV Class 11th admission process on the official website. Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNV) Class 11th lateral admission forms are released. Students who have qualified Class 10th can go to the official website– navodaya.gov.in and apply for admissions. The last date to apply for JNV Class 11th lateral entry admission is August 18.

Students who have completed grade 10 are eligible for admission to Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas’ Science, Commerce, Vocational, and Humanities courses. The age requirement for pupils applying for the JNV 11th grade is that they must have been born between 1 June 2005 and 31 May 2007. (both days inclusive). This rule applies to all candidate groups, including those who are members of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

JNV Admission 2022: How to apply?

Step 1. Go to the official website–navodaya.gov.in

Step 2. On the appeared homepage, click on the link that reads:’Click here to register through online portal for class XI lateral entry admission for the session 2022-23′

Step 3. A new webpage would open

Step 4. Register, if not already OR log in using your Registration number and password

Step 5. JNV Class 11th admission form would appear on the screen

Step 6. Fill in the form and submit the asked documents

Step 7. Submit the application form

Step 8. Take a printout for further references

While registering and applying for the JNV Class 11 entrance, students applying for the class of 2019 will need to provide a number of documents. The Navodaya Vidyalaya has listed the following documents as necessary: Candidates’ most recent photo, Class Xth class mark sheet including the candidate’s signature, the parent’s signature.

In order to fill open spots in Class XI, students will be admitted based on their performance in the Class X Board Exam during the academic year 2021–2022.

