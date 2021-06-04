JNV Admission Test 2021 For Class 6 Postponed Again

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has deferred the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2021 for admission to class 6 in the states of Mizoram, Nagaland, and Meghalaya. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on June 19, but is now deferred for administrative reasons.

The revised schedule will be announced at least 15 days prior to the date of conducting the selection test. The official statement reads, “Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test-2021 for admission of students in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas to Class VI for the session 2021-22 which is scheduled on June 19 in the states of Mizoram, Nagaland, and Meghalaya is postponed due to administrative reasons.”

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti had conducted the application process for the entrance exam in November-December 2020. The admit card for the same has already been released on April 13. The exam has been postponed for the second time. Previously, it was scheduled to be conducted on May 16.

The JNVST for Class 6 is conducted in multiple languages, that is, English, Hindi, and the local languages of the state. The test is comprised of 80 objective-type questions of 100 marks from three sections - mental ability, arithmetic, and language. The exam will be conducted in an OMR-based mode.

Students qualifying for the JNVST class 6 exam will be called for further document verification by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti. They will have to submit all the required documents on the specified date after which their admission is secured to the JNVs. As per the admission policy of JNV, admission on 75 per cent of the total seats in a district are offered to the students selected from rural areas at the Block level and the remaining 25 per cent seats are offered through the open merit of the district.

