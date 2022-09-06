JNV Begins Registrations for Class 9 Admissions, Entrance Exam on Feb 11, Check How to Apply

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (JNVS) has released the application forms for admissions to class 9. Interested and eligible students and their parents can check and submit their applications at the official websites at navodaya.gov.in, or nvsadmissionclassnine.in. The last date to apply is October 15.

The entrance exam — Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) — will be conducted on February 11. It is an all India national level entrance exam held for admissions to JNV. Though admission to NVS is at Class 6, vacant seats at class 9 will be filled through this exam, reads the official notice.

Also read| On Teachers Day, PM Modi Announces to Set-up 14,500 ‘PM Shri’ Schools Across India

JNV Class 9 Admissions: Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: Candidates who are bonafide residents and studying in class 8 during the academic session 2022-23 in one of the govt or govt recognized schools of the district where the JNV is functioning and where admission is sought, are eligible to apply for the admission process. Further, candidate appearing for the admission test must qualify class 8.

Age limit: A candidate seeking admission must be born between May 1, 2008 and April 30, 2010. This is applicable to all categories of candidates.

JNV Class 9 Admissions: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to JNV official website

Step 2: Click on application form link on homepage

Step 3: Register yourself

Step 4: Fill in the registration form

Step 5: Upload documents, submit

Step 6: Take a print out of he acknowledgment form

JNV Class 9 Admissions: Exam Pattern

The JNVST will be held for a duration of two and half hours, however, in respect of candidates with special needs, additional time of 50 minutes will be provided, subject to the production of certificates from the competent authority. The medium of language for examination will be English/Hindi. The exam will feature questions from math, science, English and Hindi. Candidates will be selected on the basis of merit basis. The total marks in the exam is 100.

At present, there are 650 functional JNVs across 27 states and 08 UTs. “While education in the schools is free including board & lodging, uniform and textbooks, a sum of Rs. 600/- per month is collected from the students of Classes IX to XII only towards Vidyalaya Vikas Nidhi. Students belonging to SC/ST categories, Girl students and the students whose family income is below poverty line (BPL) are exempted. Rs 1500/- per student per month or actual children education allowance received by the parent per month whichever is less is collected from all students whose parents are Govt. Employees,” reads the official notice.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here