JNV Class 9 Admission: Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Extends Registration Deadline till Oct 25

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti online registration process for class 9 admissions has been extended till October 25. Those seeking admission in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) class 9, in the academic session 2023-24, may submit their application online at navodaya.gov.in. Earlier, the last date to apply was October 15.

The class 9 lateral admission test will be held to enrol a total of 650 candidates to various Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas across 27 states and eight union territories. The admission test is slated to be conducted on February 11. Students will most likely receive their admit cards in January. Registration for JNVST (Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test) began on September 5.

NVS Class 9 Admission 2023: Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for JNV class 9 admission, the candidate must be a class 8 student pursuing the course from a recognised board in the academic year 2022-23. Additionally, they must be from the district where the JNV is located. The candidates will only be considered for admission if he or she is between the ages of 11 and 15 years, as of May 1 of the admission year.

NVS Class 9 Admission 2023: How to apply

Step 1. Visit the official site, nvsadmissionclassnine.in

Step 2. Click on the registration link.

Step 3. Enter the information requested and upload a passport-sized photo.

Step 4. Students must fill out the academic information and upload their signatures as well as their parent’s signature.

Step 5. After completing the admission form, double-check the details before submitting it.

Step 6. Download the form for future reference.

The admission test is conducted in Hindi and English languages. It will evaluate the candidate’s knowledge in English, Hindi, Math, and Science subjects. The duration of the admission test will be 2.5 hours whereas students with special needs will be given additional 30 minutes. Candidates will be selected on the basis of merit basis. The total marks in the exam is 100. Candidates and guardians must refer to Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti’s official website for detailed information on the exam pattern, syllabus and other information.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here