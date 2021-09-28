JNV Results 2021: Class 6, 11 Provisional Selection List Out, How to Get Admissions

The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has declared the result for admissions to classes 6 and 11 at its official website navodaya.gov.in. The provisional lists for admissions are available and candidates who have made it to the list can get their documents verified, pay fee, and secure admissions.

While the class 11 list is based on class 10 scores, for admission to class 6 JNV Samiti had held a competitive exam. Around 14 lakh students had registered for the exam of which 47,320 candidates will get admissions to Navodaya Schools.

JNV Class 6, 11 Provisional List: How to check

Step 1: Go to navodaya.gov.in

Step 2: In pop-up select on class 6 list or class 11 list

Step 3: A PDF will open, check the list

In case the website is not working, students can also check results at the nearest Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, district education officer, district magistrate, deputy commissioner, regional Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti.

Meanwhile, the admission process has begun at JNV class 9 for the academic session 2022-23. The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the application forms at the official website, nvsadmissionclassnine.in. The last date to apply is October 31.

