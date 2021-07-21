JNVST 2021: Navodaya Class 6 Entrance Dates Out

The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2021 for class 6 admissions will be held on August 11, the Ministry of Education has announced. The ministry informed that the entrance exam will be conducted following all the COVID-19 protocols and ensuring all safety precautions, in all states and UTs across the country.

Aspiring students who are able to successfully clear the JNVST will be eligible to get admission in Navodaya Vidyalayas across the country. This year, a total of 2,41,7009 candidates have registered for the selection test and out of the total, only 47,320 students will be selected. There are 11,182 exam centres present across the country, the ministry informed.

“The test will be conducted for the selection of 47,320 candidates in 11,182 centres. 2,41,7009 candidates have registered for the selection test," the Education Ministry tweeted. (sic)

Due to theCOVID-19 pandemic, the entrance exams have been postponed twice. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on July 19, and before that, the exam was slated to be conducted on May 16. Later, keeping in view the current pandemic situation, the dates were shifted.

The examination paper of JNVST 2021 is set in three languages, including English, Hindi, and also the regional language of each state. With three sections in the exam, the candidates are allotted two hours to complete it. These three sections include mental ability, arithmetic test, and language test. The 100-mark question paper comprises 80 objective-type questions.

If the candidates get qualified in the JNVST Class 6, they have to produce all the relevant documents as asked by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS). Once the verification of the documents is completed, the shortlisted candidates are allowed to secure admission in the JNVs.

