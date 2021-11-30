JNVST 2022 Application Deadline Extended Again, Now Apply Till December 15

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samit, (NVS) has extended the registration deadline for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2022 for class 6 admissions till December 15. Earlier, it was to be closed on November 30. Those who could not submit the JNVST application earlier must do the same within the closure date.

The JNVST application form has to be submitted online on the official website of NVS at navodaya.gov.in. The students or guardians must ensure that the wards meet the specified eligibility criteria before submitting the application form.

JNVST 2022: Who Can Apply?

Those willing to apply for JNVST 2022, must be born before May 1, 2009, and after April 30, 2013.He/she must be studying in Class 5 for the whole of the academic session 2021-22 in a Government/Government aided or other recognized schools.

Those who have studied in the ‘B’ certificate competency course of the National Institute of Open Schooling can apply for admission in the same district where he/she has been passed.

JNVST 2022: Selection Test

The JNV selection test will be of two-hour duration conducted from 11:30 am to 01:30 pm. A single test booklet comprising of three sections- Mental ability Test, Arithmetic Test, and Language Test will be given to each candidate. The questions will be objective type and the total number of questions will be 80. 40 questions will be asked from Mental Ability and the rest of the two sections will have 20 questions each. Each question will be of 1.25 marks and the total marks will be 100. The examinees would be given a separate OMR (Optical Mark Recognition) answer sheet to indicate their answers. There be no negative marking in the examination.

The Samiti will release the JNVST 2022 admit card in due course of time. Only those students will be allowed to take the exam, who will successfully submit their application within the closure date. The exam is scheduled to be held on April 30, 2022.

