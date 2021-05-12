JNVST Class 6 Admission Test Postponed for third time

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has again deferred the entrance examination for class 6 admissions for the academic session 2021-22 in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) across the country. Due to administrative reasons, the NVS has now postponed the examination till further notice in all states except in Mizoram, Nagaland, and Meghalaya.

The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) for admission in class 6 was scheduled for April 10 and then it was postponed to May 15. Now, JNVST has been postponed by NVS until further notice. With this, JNVST has been rescheduled for the third time. The NVS admission test was scheduled to be held from May 16, 2021, to June 19, 2021. NVS will notify the applicants about the exam date at least 15 days prior to the date of the selection test.

In Mizoram, Nagaland, and Meghalaya, the selection test for class 6 will be held as per the schedule on June 19.

On the basis of their performance in the JNVST, the students applying for the NVS Class 6 Admission 2021 seats will be screened. JNVST is applicable for all the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas.

Earlier, NVS released the admit card for JNVST Class 6 admission test 2021 on April 13.

JNVST exam paper for class 6 admission will consist of three sections with only objective type questions. There are three section in thr two-hour-long test– Mental Ability, Arithmetic Test and Language Test. There will be 80 questions in all for 100 marks. The test will be conducted in English, Hindi and the regional languages of each state.

The JNVs are run by NVS, New Delhi, an autonomous organization under the Ministry of Education, Government of India. There are around 626 JNVs all over the country. These central schools give admission to talented students from across the country and every year several students appear in the selection test to grab a seat in the schools.

