JNVST Class 6 Admit Card Released: Know Exam Pattern, Steps to Download Hall Ticket

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the admit card for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2021. The JNVST is an entrance exam for admission to class 6. The JNVST 2021 exam for admission in class 6 will be held from May 16 to June 19. Candidates who have registered for the JNVST class 6 exam 2021 can download their admit card online by visiting the official website at navodaya.gov.in.

No candidates will be allowed to appear for the test without presenting the Navodaya class 6 admit card 2021. Students will have to take a printout of the admit card and bring it with them to the exam hall. NVS has scheduled to conduct the JNVST-2021 for class 6 admission for all states and UTs other than Mizoram, Meghalaya, and Nagaland on May 16. In Mizoram, Meghalaya, and Nagaland, the JNVST 2021 for class 6 admission will be held on June 19.

Step 1: Visit the official website, navodaya.gov.in

RELATED NEWS JNVST Class 6 Entrance Exam Postponed

Step 2: On the website, click on the link, “Download the Admit Card for class VI JNVST 2021”

Step 3:Enter the details of the login credentials and click on submit

Step 4:Your JNVST Class 6 admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference

JNVST 2021 will be held in pen and paper mode in a single shift from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm. It will have three sections – mental ability, arithmetic, and language. A total of 80 objective-type questions will be asked in the exam for 100 marks. Of the total, 40 are from mental ability, while the rest sections will have 20 questions each.

Earlier, the entrance exam was scheduled to be held on April 10, but it had to be postponed due to some “administrative reasons."

The official date of declaration of results has not been announced, however, examination results are expected to be announced in June. After the result declaration, students have to undergo a document verification process to secure their admission to JNV. There are around 626 JNV schools functioning all over the country.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here