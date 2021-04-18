JNVST Class 6 Entrance Exam Postponed

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) postponed the JNVST class 6 entrance exams scheduled to be held on May 16 because of “administrative reasons". The new dates, said the NVS, will be announced at least 15 days ahead of the entrance exam.

The JNVST entrance test was earlier to be conducted on April 10, however, it was postponed to be held on May 16 across the country except for Mizoram, Meghalaya, and Nagaland. In these areas, the test was to be held on June 19.

“Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test-2021 for admission of students in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas to Class VI for the session 2021-22 which is scheduled on “16.05.2021” in all the states and UTs other than Mizoram, Nagaland, and Meghalaya is postponed due to administrative reasons. The rescheduled date will be notified at least 15 days prior to the date of selection test," NVS said in an official notice.

JNVST is an entrance test held for admission to class 6. This is the second phase of the entrance exam. In the first phase of JNVST, over 30 lakh students had registered. The JNVST was conducted for admission in 48,000 seats. There are around 626 JNV schools functioning all over the country.

Students applying for the NVS Class 6 Admission 2021 seats will be screened on the basis of their performance in the JNV selection test. The paper will consist of three sections with only objective-type questions. There are 80 questions in all for 100 marks. There are 80 questions for 100 marks. Marks obtained by candidates in the test are not communicated. It is an offline exam.

At least 75 per cent of the seats in a district will be filled by candidates selected from rural areas of the district and the remaining seats will be filled from urban areas of the district, as per rules.

