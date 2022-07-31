Job Alert: Apply for Posts From Indian Army to NABARD

There are numerous job opportunities available; all that is required is the determination to keep looking. However, it is understandable that it can be difficult to find the ideal job for which one is qualified. To make this step easier for you, we have come up with a list of reputable organisations that are currently looking to recruit a large number of candidates. Take a look below and apply for the position for which you possess relevant skills.

Indian Army SSC Tech Recruitment

The recruitment in the Indian Army has been ongoing for the post of 60th Men Short Service Commission Technical (SSC Tech) and 31st Women Short Service Commission Technical (SSC Tech) officers. The hiring is being conducted to seek eligible candidates for a total of 191 positions. Those who get selected will be getting a salary in the range of Rs 56,100 to Rs 2,50,000 per month. The last date to submit applications is August 24 till 3 PM.

MPSC Medical Officer Recruitment

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) is hiring candidates for the Medical Officers positions. A personal interview is going to be held to select candidates. Those who are interested and meet the eligibility requirements can apply. The online application deadline is August 17.

TNPSC Group 1 Recruitment

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has been accepting applications for the Combined Civil Services Examination-I (Group-I Services) for a while now. The recruitment drive is being held to fill a total of 92 vacancies for different posts. Candidates will be selected on the basis of the total marks obtained in three successive stages: a preliminary exam, a main written exam, and an interview. Those who are interested and qualified can apply for the exam by August 22.

NABARD recruitment for Assistant Manager Posts

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) is looking for qualified individuals to fill 170 assistant manager positions. The registration process began on July 18 and will end on August 7. Selected candidates could earn a salary of up to Rs 55,600.

NHM Uttar Pradesh recruitment for CHOs

The National Health Mission in Uttar Pradesh is recruiting candidates on a contractual basis as Community Health Officers (CHO). NHM intends to fill a total of 5,505 vacant positions via this recruitment drive. Candidates who get selected will be paid up to Rs 35,500 per month. Interested and eligible candidates must apply by August 9.

