Job Alert: From BSF to Indian Bank, Check out Details of Ongoing Recruitment

Finding a job that perfectly fits your skill set is quite tough to look for but never impossible. With a dedicated and determined mind to seek work in our specialised field, we all can make a successful future. On that note, we have arranged a list of companies that are mass hiring candidates for various vacancies. Go through the list and apply for the roles to which your eligibility matches.

IDBI recruitment for assistant and executives managers

The Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) is looking for candidates eligible for the posts of assistant managers and executives. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total number of 1544 posts. Those who get hired would be required to work on a contractual basis. Interested candidates must apply for paying a Rs 1000 application. The last day to apply at IDBI is June 17.

Border Security Force Recruitment for SI, CT, and HC

Border Security Force (BSF) is currently hiring candidates for the posts of Sub inspectors (SI), constables (CT), and Head constables (HC). A total number of 281 candidates will be hired for its different vacant posts. Candidates have to go through two stages in order to be selected. The first stage is a written exam and the second stage is about documentation, physical measurement, physical efficiency test, trade test, and a medical exam. Interested and eligible candidates can apply latest by June 28.

Indian Bank Recruitment of specialist officers

Indian Bank is hiring for 312 vacant posts of specialist offers which include senior managers, chief managers, and assistant managers at various departments of the bank. A candidate will be chosen either through shortlisting of applications followed by an interview or a written/online test followed by an interview. The application fee for Indian Bank SO recruitment is Rs 850. However, candidates belonging to reserved categories would just have to pay Rs 175. Those who are interested must apply prior to June 14.

Apprenticeship at North East Frontier Railway

The North-East Frontier Railway has invited applications for apprenticeships in various trades like machinist, electrician, plumber, and more. The recruitment is being conducted to fill 5,636 vacant apprenticeships in seven units, some of which are Katihar (KIR)& TDH workshop, Rangiya, Tinsukia, Alipurduar, and Dibrugarh Workshop. It is to be noted that this is a direct recruitment and there will be no exam required for it. The deadline to submit applications is June 30 till 10 pm.

JSSC recruitment of clerk and stenographer

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has been hiring for 991 posts of clerk and stenographer in various departments. Out of all the vacant posts, 964 posts are for clerks while 27 are for stenographers. A candidate will be chosen based on his/her performance in a written test followed by typing test or a computer knowledge test. Those who get selected for the stenographer posts will receive a salary ranging between Rs 25,500 and Rs 81,100. Those chosen for clerk posts will be paid between Rs 19,900 to Rs 63,200. The last day to submit the online application is June 19.

