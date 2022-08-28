Job Alert: From DRDO to TNPSC, List of Jobs to Apply This Week

Looking for job opportunities and can’t find the perfect one? Don’t worry, we have put together a list of companies that have recently started the recruitment process for various roles. Read the list below and apply for the one which suits you the best.

FCI is Hiring for 113 Manager Posts, Salary up to Rs 1,40,000, Registrations Begin Tomorrow

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has shared a recruitment notification for various manager posts. A total of 113 vacancies will be filled under the recruitment drive. According to the notification, candidates will be hired as management trainees for the first six months. Once the training is completed they will be designated as managers. The registration process is scheduled to commence on August 27.

Those who are eligible and willing to apply for the vacancies can do so before September 26 through the official website, fci.gov.in. All the available posts will be filled under different disciplines such as general, depot, civil engineering, movement, accounts, Hindi, technical, and electrical mechanical engineering under north, south, west, east and north-east zone.

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited for 1901 Vacancies, Salary up to Rs 1,12,400

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has notified the recruitment process for various posts under the Defence Research Technical Cadre (DRTC). The recruitment will fill 1901 DRDO CEPTAM-10 vacancies including that of Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B) and Technician-A (Tech-A) posts.

The registration window for the vacancies will open on September 3 and will continue till September 23. Candidates may send their applications online through DRDO’s official website — drdo.gov.in. For detailed information on the recruitment process, eligibility and selection test, candidates are advised to visit the official notice available on DRDO’s website.

TNPSC Recruitment 2022: Applications Open for 161 Officer, Assistant Posts, Salary up to Rs 1,34,200

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has opened the online registration window for the recruitment of individuals as assistant section officer and assistants in the Tamil Nadu Secretariat Service under group 5. The registration process for these vacancies began on Tuesday, August 23. Interested and eligible candidates can fill out the online applications on the official website, tnpsc.gov.in. The deadline to submit the application form is September 21.

TNPSC is hiring candidates to fill a total of 161 vacancies. Candidates will be given the facility to make changes in their applications from September 26 to September 29. The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of a written examination that will be conducted on December 18.

Microsoft to Create 1 lakh Opportunities for PwDs, to Provide Tech Skilling, Internships & Jobs

Microsoft has recently announced a collaboration with EnAble India to provide over 100,000 job opportunities for persons with disabilities (PwDs).

The initiative, called ‘Inclusion to Action’, aims to provide an opportunity platform, bringing together more than 100 organisations in the country across financial services, manufacturing, retail and tech sectors to work together on various tech skilling, mentorship, internship and employment initiatives to achieve economies of scale in the common goal of economic empowerment for PwDs.

PSPCL Recruitment 2022: Applications Closing Soon for 1690 Lineman Posts, Salary up to Rs 19,900

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has opened its registration window open for candidates willing to work in the post of Assistant Lineman (ALM). Those who are eligible and willing must apply through the official website — pspcl.in. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1690 seats for the ALM posts. The online application process began on July 31 and the last date to complete the form is August 29.

Applications can be submitted on the online portal pspcl.in. Candidates must take a printout of the registration form and e-admit card. They must also carry the hard copy of their admit card to their respective exam centres along with one valid photo identity.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here