Job Alert: From NABARD to Indian Navy, List of Jobs to Apply This Week

Looking for job opportunities and can’t find the perfect one? Don’t worry, we have put together a list of companies that have recently started the recruitment process for various roles. Read the list below and apply for the one which suits you the best.

Recruitment of CHOs at NHM Uttar Pradesh

The National Health Mission in Uttar Pradesh is hiring candidates on a contractual basis as Community Health Officers (CHO). Through this recruitment drive, NHM intends to fill a total of 5,505 vacant positions. Candidates who are chosen will receive a monthly salary of up to Rs 35,500. Interested and qualified candidates must apply by August 9.

Assistant Manager Posts at NABARD

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has opened an online application window to hire qualified candidates for assistant management roles. The recruitment drive seeks candidates for 170 positions. NABARD will offer salaries up to Rs 55,600 to the selected ones. The application period will close on August 7.

Agniveer recruitment at the Indian Navy

The Indian Navy is seeking Agniveer (SSR) for a four-year contract under the Agnipath scheme. This hiring is being done to fill 2,800 vacancies in the Navy. Candidates will be given a monthly salary package that would begin at Rs 30,000 and later increase to Rs 40,000 per month in the final year of service. July 22 is the last date for the submission of the application form.

JRF, LS, and AP posts in various Indian varsities

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the Joint CSIR-UGC NET examination in June 2022 to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), lectureship (LS) and assistant professor across universities and colleges in India. The last date for the online application and fee transaction is August 10, up to 11.50 pm.

Recruitment in DRDO, DST, and ADA

It has been a while since the Recruitment and Assessment Centre (RAC) has been accepting online applications for scientist B posts at the DRDO, DST, and ADA. There are 630 positions available in total. Applicants with a bachelor’s degree in engineering and a master’s degree in science are eligible to apply. Individuals will be selected on the basis of their GATE scores, followed by an interview round. The applications must be submitted by July 29.

