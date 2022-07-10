Job Alert: From Navodaya Vidyalaya to Tamil Nadu Police, Here are Jobs to Apply This Week

If you are looking for jobs, then here is a list of government or private sector jobs that one can apply for this week. From vacancies at Indian Navy to positions at Navodaya Vidyalaya, there are several opportunities for candidates who are looking for jobs in the private or public sector. This includes options for candidates with different levels of educational qualifications and experience levels. Here is a list of opportunities that you could apply for this week.

IBPS is Hiring for 6035 Clerk Posts

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has notified the common recruitment process for filling 6,035 vacancies of clerks in participating public sector banks. Candidates may send in their application online via IBPS official website, ibps.in, on or before the last date, July 21.

The banks that are hiring via IBPS recruitment exam include the Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Indian Bank, Punjab and Sind Bank, UCO Bank, and Bank of Maharashtra.

Navodaya Vidyalaya is Hiring for 1616 Posts of Teachers

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) is hiring for the posts of principal, Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), and miscellaneous category of teachers which includes art, music, librarian, PET, male and female. As many as 1616 vacancies will be filled through the recruitment drive. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website at navodaya.gov.in. The online application process will remain open till July 22.

The candidates selected for the principal post will receive a salary ranging between Rs 78,800 and Rs 2,09,200. The salary range for the post of TGT goes from Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400 while for PGT posts, it is between Rs 47,600 and Rs 1,51,100. The chosen applicants for the post of miscellaneous teacher will get a salary pay between Rs. 44,900 and 1,42,400.

Indian Navy Agniveer Registrations Begin Under Agnipath Scheme

The Indian Navy has begun the recruitment process for hire Agniveers. Interested candidates can apply from today, July 2 by visiting the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in. There are two types of posts for which hiring is being done — Agniveer (SSR) and Agniveer (MR). While SSR is for 12th pass, MR is for 10th pass.

According to the official notification by Indian Navy, those who have cleared class 12 or equivalent with either chemist, biology or computer science can apply for the post of SSR while those who have cleared class 10 are eligible to apply for MR posts. Further, candidates must be between 17 and half to 23 years of age to be able to apply for the posts.

Applications Invited for 3,552 Posts in Tamil Nadu Police

The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Staff Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has notified the recruitment process for filling 3,552 vacancies in the state police. This includes grade II police constable, grade II jail warden and firemen posts. Candidates can send in their applications online via TNUSRB’s official website tnusrb.tn.gov.in, between July 7 and August 15.

The recruitment will be subject to the existing reservation policy of the Tamil Nadu state government. Further, 10 per cent of the vacancies have been reserved for sports category candidates, 5 per cent for ex-servicemen and 3 per cent for destitute widows. While 20 cent of vacancies will be reserved on a preferential basis for candidates who have studied Tamil as the medium of instruction from Classes 1 to 10.

