Job Alert: From SBI's Collection Facilitators to KVS's Deputy Commissioner, List Of Jobs You Can Apply For This Week

Getting a government job is a great chance to secure a career with many benefits. Be it a central bank branch or a government school, these organisations regularly conduct exams and interviews to fill vacancies in their departments. At present, the State Bank of India, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan and Indian Institute of Science (IISc), among others have issued vacancies for recruitment to various posts. Here we have compiled a list of government jobs for which you can apply this week.

SBI is recruiting for 1,438 posts

State Bank of India (SBI) has started the registration process for the recruitment of 1438 Collection Facilitators on a contract basis. The application process started on 22 December. Applicants must be retired officers of associate banks in the State Bank of India or SBI after attaining superannuation at the age of 60 years. Candidates can apply for the vacancies before January 10 next year by visiting the official website - sbi.co.in.

IISc Banglore is looking for an Administrative Assistant

The recruitment process for 76 vacant posts of Administrative Assistant will be through direct recruitment. The salary range for the post of an Administrative Assistant is between Rs. 21,700 to Rs 69,100. Candidates can apply till 6 January by visiting the official website of IISc- cdn.digialm.com. Shortlisted candidates will be called for further processing via email.

REET 2023 to be Conducted for 48,000 teacher posts

The registration process for Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (REET) 2023 for 48,000 teacher posts have started. The process has been started by the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan on December 21. Candidates have to apply for REET Level 1 and Level 2 separately. The exam will be held from February 25 to February 28, 2023, in different phases. Candidates can apply till January 19 through the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

KVS hiring for Deputy Commissioner post

The recruitment process is going on for a total of 7 posts for Group A Deputy Commissioner available in the department. Candidates can apply through the proper channel till 31st January and can check the details on KV’s site kvsangathan.nic.in. The salary offered is upto Rs 2,09,200.

RSMSSB is looking for primary and upper primary school teachers

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) is looking for eligible candidates to fill the posts of Primary and Upper Primary School Teachers. Those who are interested can register till January 19 through the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. There are a total of 48,000 vacancies in Rajasthan Teacher Grade 3 Recruitment. The exam will be held from February 25 to February 28 and the admit card will be made available soon. The last date to apply is January 19.

