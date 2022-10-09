Job Alert: From SSB to Southern Railway, Here's a List of Jobs to Apply This week

There are a number of employment opportunities available. It is understandable that many find it difficult to look for a job role that matches their skill set. To make it convenient for them we have compiled a list of organisations where mass hiring is being currently conducted for different posts. Learn about the details by reading all the way through.

SSB recruitment for Constable posts

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) is seeking candidates eligible for constable posts. A total of 399 constable (general duty) positions will be filled under the sports quota during this recruitment drive. Selected candidates would be receiving a monthly salary of up to Rs 69,100. The deadline to apply for the vacancies is 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement.

Zomato customer support posts

Food delivery app Zomato is hiring candidates for customer support posts in the chat process. Selected applicants will be given work-from-home. Those with a graduation and post-graduation degree are eligible to apply. The food delivery firm is willing to offer a salary of Rs 2,94,000 per annum.

AAI recruitment for assistant posts

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has released a notification for hiring candidates for Senior and Junior Assistants posts at various airports and other AAI establishments in the eastern region. Only residents of West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Sikkim can apply. Those who get selected will be paid a salary of up to Rs 1,10,000. The online application window will begin on October 12 and end on November 10.

Southern Railway recruitment for apprentice posts

Southern Railway is hiring eligible candidates for various apprentice posts. This recruitment drive will fill up 1343 posts in the organisation. Applicants will be shortlisted based on their marks in Class 10, Class 12 and/or ITI courses. The last date to apply for the posts is till October 31.

CDAC Recruitment for 250 Project Engineer Posts

The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing is seeking applications from candidates for the post of Project Engineer. As many as 250 positions will be filled in this recruitment drive. Individuals who get chosen will be paid a salary of up to Rs 14 LPA. The registration process is scheduled to end on October 20.

