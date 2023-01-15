Job Alert: From Vacancies in Indian Railway To AIIMS Raipur, Government Jobs to Apply This Week

There are multiple government organizations that are constantly recruiting in their department. For this, they organise exams and rounds of interviews to fill the vacant seats. At present, from Indian Railway to AIIMS, Raipur, or Airport Authority to Home Guards, various posts are ready for the recruitment drive. Here we have prepared a list of job opportunities for which you can apply on or before the last date and know about the criteria set by the organization-

Rajasthan Home Guard Department

The Rajasthan Home Guard Dept has invited applications for recruitment to the posts of Home Guard. The recruitment will fill a total of 3842 vacancies. The application process started on January 12. To be eligible, candidates must have passed class 8th from a recognized school. Candidates can apply online at home.rajasthan.gov.in.

Indian Railways Apprentice

The North Western Railway has invited applications for 2026 vacancies of apprentices. Candidates can apply through the official portal of RRC Jaipur at rrcjaipur.in. The last date to fill out the application is February 12. Candidates will be selected based on a merit list prepared by combining their marks in the 10th class and ITI scores in the trade for which they have applied.

AIIMS Raipur Assistant Professor Posts

AIIMS Raipur has invited applications for the recruitment of Group A faculty posts of Assistant Professor on a contractual basis. Applications can be sent online at at aiimsraipur.edu.in or through speed spot to AIIMS Raipur’s recruitment cell on or before January 27. Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary of up to Rs.1,42,506.

7,914 vacancies in Indian Railways

The recruitment Cell of South Central Railway (SCR), South Eastern Railway (SER), and North Western Railway (NWR) have invited applications for a total of 7,914 vacancies of apprentice posts. Candidates can apply online by visiting the website of the concerned zone’s recruitment cell.

CSIR Technical Assistant Posts

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has released a notification for the recruitment of 34 posts of Grade III Technical Assistant. Candidates can fill out the application form by visiting the official page of CSIR csir.res.in. The last date for registration is January 17. The pay scale ranges from Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400.

AAI Executive Recruitment

The Airports Authority of India has invited applications for the Executive posts. Applicants can apply online through the official site of AAI at aai.aero. The registration process will conclude on January 21. This recruitment drive will fill 272 posts in the organization. The selection will be done through the GATE score.

