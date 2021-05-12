Job Postings on Decline in 2021: Check Which Skills, Cities are Hiring

The second wave of COVID-19 pandemic seems to have hit the job market harder. The number of job postings in April 2021 are a downward trend as compared to April 2020, reveals Monster Employment Index, a job analysis report by Monster.com. The data indicates that the employment index saw a decline in job posting activity in April 2021 compared to the previous month, March 2021, by 3 per cent. Overall job postings have declined by 4 per cent year-on-year as of April 2021, compared to April 2020.

Despite the decline in overall job postings, some industries continue to hold strong in some specific cities. Advertising, market research, public relations (PR) in Chennai and Hyderabad noted more than 50 per cent year-on-year growth. Banking or financial services, insurance in Kolkata saw a 26 per cent growth month on month despite the overall growth in job postings remaining neutral for the location, reveals the report.

Hiring activity in Bangalore (28 per cent), Hyderabad (23 per cent), and Chennai (16 per cent) indicate strong growth in job postings compared to the previous year. There has been significant growth in the top management (36 per cent), senior-level (10 per cent), and intermediate level (13 per cent) hiring year-on-year as of April 2021 compared to April 2020. The Y-O-Y numbers are still positive given that April 2020 also had Covid impact in the base, as per the report.

Job postings pick up in certain industries even with the Covid-19 impact

Every month the Shipping/Marine industry continues to witness a 2 per cent increase in job postings, however, job postings in media and entertainment remained neutral as of April 2021 compared to March 2021.

Industries that exhibited the highest decline in job postings compared to the previous month include engineering, cement, construction, iron/ steel (-15 per cent), retail (-14 per cent), FMCG, Food and packaged food (-12 per cent) and logistic, courier/ freight/ transportation (-12 per cent).

A year-on-year comparison of the data shows some industries are doing better in April 2021 compared to April 2020. Agro-based Industries (20 per cent), chemicals/ plastic/ rubber, paints, fertilizer/ pesticides (19 per cent), and printing/ packaging (17 per cent) have shown a significant increase as of April 2021 compared to April 2020.

Promising uptick for job postings in Bangalore, Hyderabad and Chennai; Baroda and Jaipur witness a decline in job postings

As of April 2021, job postings in Bangalore (1 per cent), Hyderabad (3 per cent), and Chennai (2 per cent) have indicated a positive increase compared to last month. Ahmedabad also witnessed a 1 per cent month-on-month increase in job postings as of April 2021 compared to March 2021.

As a positive uptick in demand, Government/ PSU/ Defense marked 25 per cent growth in job postings in Delhi/NCR on a month-on-month basis as of April 2021.

However, the overall situation is still grim for metros like Delhi (-1 per cent) and Mumbai (-2 per cent), which have witnessed a decline in postings during the same period. The cities of Baroda (-10 per cent) and Jaipur (-5 per cent) have been the most impacted in April 2021, compared to the previous month.

Bangalore (28 per cent), Hyderabad (23 per cent) and Chennai (16 per cent) indicate a significant increase in the number of job postings year-on-year. These cities have witnessed monthly and yearly growth despite the pandemic.

Job postings in cities such as Pune (15 per cent), Kochi (5 per cent), Delhi (2 per cent), and Chandigarh (2 per cent) are doing better in April 2021 as compared to last year, however, the cities of Kolkata (-29 per cent), Baroda (-22 per cent), and Jaipur (-11 per cent) have seen a considerable dip in job postings in April 2021 compared to the last year, as per the report.

