Jobs Alert: From Accenture and SBI, List of Jobs to Apply This Week

Looking for that perfect job that fits all your requirements needs a lot of time. If you are looking to switch your job or are waiting for a better opportunity, don’t worry. We have curated a list of available employment opportunities at a few organisations for you. Interested individuals can go through it and apply for the one they find perfect for them. Read more about them below.

DRDO Recruitment of Senior Technical Assistant-B and Technician-A posts

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is hiring candidates under the Defence Research Technical Cadre (DRTC). A total of 1901 DRDO CEPTAM-10 posts including Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B) and Technician-A (Tech-A) posts will be filled. The monthly pay for STA-B posts will range between Rs 35,400 and Rs 1,12,400 whereas those selected for Tech-A posts, will be paid a salary between Rs 19,900 and Rs 63,200 per month. The registration process is slated to begin today, on September 3, and end on September 23.

Accenture Recruitment for Associate Software Engineer

The multinational management consulting, technology services, and outsourcing firm has invited applications for the posts of PWD – Associate Software Engineer (ASE). Even freshers pursuing or those who have completed the ‘BE, B.Tech – CSE/ IT/ ECE; MCA’ courses from the batches of 2020, 2021 or 2022 can apply. Selected candidates will receive a salary of Rs 4,50,000 per month. The deadline for completing the registration process is yet not known.

SBI Recruitment for Specialist Cadre Officers

The State Bank of India is hiring candidates for 665 posts of Specialist Cadre Officers. Notably, individuals will work for a contract period of the job is five years. The online application window opened on August 30 and aspirants have time till September 20 to apply. Depending on the positions, selected candidates will be paid between Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 35 lakh.

