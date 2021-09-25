Joe Biden Announces Quad Fellowship for STEM Courses, 25 Indian Students to be Selected

US President Joe Biden announced Quad fellowship for students from the member nations to pursue STEM courses in the United States. The quad is a group of four nations - United States, India, Japan and Australia and fellowship will be available to students hailing from member countries.

At the ongoing Quad Leaders’ Summit, Biden said, “We are launching a new Quad fellowship for students from each of our Quad countries to pursue advanced degrees in leading STEM programmes here in the United States, representing an investment in leaders, innovators and pioneers of tomorrow."

Under the fellowship, 100 students per year will be shortlisted to pursue either a master’s or doctoral degree at a leading STEM graduate university in the United States. This will include 25 students from each Quad country.

“I think that’s a big deal for us, and that’s a signature initiative designed to indicate that we want and encourage Quad countries to send their best students to work with us and to build those lines of communication and coordination with young people," IANS quoted a US official as saying.

The US is one of the most sought after study destinations for Indian students. Despite the pandemic, approved more student visa applicants in 2021 than ever before. A record number of students - 55,000 - got US visas in 2021 till August, as per the US Embassy in India. There are over 4,500 nationally and regionally accredited colleges and universities in the United States recognized worldwide.

The Quad Summit also marks the first in-person meeting between Kamala Harris and Joe Biden with PM Narendra Modi.

